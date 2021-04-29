Assets worth B31m seized from Buachan drug trafficking network

Officers from several agencies approach one of 20 premises raided in the East on Wednesday. About 31 million in cash and assets have been seized from members of a drug trafficking network operated by Ms Buachan Khao-in. (Photo from @ONCB.TH Facebook page)

Cash and other assets worth about 31 million baht believed acquired with profits from drug trafficking have been seized in raids on 20 locations in the East.

Teams totalling 170 officers from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, Provincial Police Region 2, and Rayong and Chanthaburi police raided 20 targeted premises owned by members of a drug network run by a woman, Buachan Khao-in, ONCB secretary-general Wichai Chjaimongkol said on Thursday.

They seized 8.59 million baht in cash, 9.8 million baht in 17 bank accounts, a house worth over 10 million baht and a Mercedes Benz worth 2.7 million baht, Mr Wichai said

He said that operations launched between Oct 1 last year and April 27, the ONCB had had seized assets worth about 3.4 billion baht in total from drug trafficking gangs.

Thai PBS reported on Nov 2 last year that Ms Buachan, 63, was arrested in Chom Thong district, Chiang Mai on Aug 28 on an arrest warrant issued by the Kabin Buri Provincial Court on charges of supporting and colluding in the drug trade and related charges.

The arrest followed a police investigation that concluded Ms Buachan was the owner of one of 13 bank accounts opened to receive money transfers from the drug trade. Investigators had also found money from her account had been transferred to other people from mid-2018 to last year. More than 10 billion baht had been in circulation in her bank account, Thai PBS reported.