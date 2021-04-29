Face masks required in all but 4 provinces

People in 73 provinces, including Bangkok, now face fines for not wearing face masks outside their home, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday morning.

Violators coud be fined up to 20,000 baht. First-time fines were set at 6,000 baht, but courts have discretion to reduce the amount based on the circumstances. Repeat offenders face increasing fines, up to the 20,000-baht ceiling.

The four exceptions at this time were Phayao, Mae Hong Son, Rayong and Samut Sakhon provinces.

Disease control committees of these provinces had yet to discuss the matter.

However, authorities in Samut Sakhon have already asked local people to cooperate with Covid-19 control efforts by voluntarily wearing face masks. The province was an epicentre of the disease in December.