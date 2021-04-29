More illegal Myanmar border crossers caught

Soldiers in PPE suits check the temperatures of Myanmar border crossers caught in Muang district, Kanchanaburi on Wednesday night. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: Thirteen more illegal job seekers from Myanmar were arrested for illegal entry in Muang district on Wednesday night, bringing the number of illegal migrants caught in this border province in three days to 131, and four Thai contacts.

A patrol of soldiers, police and local officials spotted a group of people walking through a forest in tambon Ban Kao in Muang district around 9.30pm on Wednesday. All carried bags of belongings. They were stopped for a search.

There were seven men and six women, all Myanmar nationals with no travel documents. They were given temperature checks as part of Covid-19 health screening. All were normal.

During questioning they said they had travelled from Dawei town in Myanmar and expected to get work in Mahachai district, Samut Sakhon. The trip took them eight days. They had to pay 12,000-15,000 baht each to a Myanmar job broker. All were taken to Muang police station for legal action.

From April 26-28, 131 illegal Myanmar migrants have been arrested in Kanchanaburi province, officials said.

On April 26, 58 were caught in Sai Yok district. Four Thais were also arrested in three pickup trucks going to pick up illegal workers.

On April 27, another 48 were caught in a forest in tambon Ban Kao of Muang district, and later that day 12 more were caught.

The arrest of 13 more illegal border crossers on Thursday took the total over three days to 131.