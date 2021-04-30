15 Covid deaths, 1,583 new cases

Army trucks take Covid-19 patients from Klong Toey district to a field hospital in Bangkok on Thursday, when the country reported 15 new Covid-19 deaths and 1,583 new cases. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The government on Friday reported 15 new Covid-19 related deaths, raising the toll to 203, and 1,583 new cases, bringing the total to 65,153.

Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokeswoman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the latest fatalities were nine men and six women, aged 29-93.

Nine were in Bangkok and the others in Chon Buri, Surat Thani, Phatthalung, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Only two of them did not have confirmed prior chronic illness. Eight had hypertension. Other illnesses were diabetes, heart disease, previous stroke, lung disease, obesity, high cholesterol and renal disease. Two of them were bed-ridden and one was confined to home, Dr Panprapa said.

Six of them had caught Covid-19 from infected family members, two from friends and colleagues, two from infected visitors to entertainment places and two others from infected people who cared for bed-ridden patients.

Eight cases died within 7-21 days after infection was confirmed, five in 1-4 days and two before the test results were returned positive.

The 1,583 daily new cases included 1,579 local infections in 70 provinces - 1,366 confirmed at hospitals and 213 via mass testing.

The 10 provinces with the most new cases were: Bangkok 417, Samut Prakan 138, Chon Buri 131, Chiang Mai 66, Nonthaburi 50, Samut Sakhon 48, Rayong 36, Pathum Thani 35 and Surat Thani and Nakhon Pathom 34 each.

There were four new imported cases - quarantined arrivals from Pakistan, Japan, India and South Sudan.

Of the 65,153 total cases since the pandemic started last year, 36,254 (55%) had recovered, including 860 discharged over the previous 24 hours. There were 28,696 in hospitals, including 871 severely ill and 250 dependent on ventilators.

Total cases in the latest wave of Covid-19 this month had risen to 36,290 and the death toll for the month was 109 to date, Dr Panprapa said.

Global Covid-19 cases soared by 891,337 in 24 hours to 151.12 million. The worldwide death toll rose by 15,124 to 3.18 million. India logged 386,888 new cases, raising its total to 18.75 million, and 3,501 new deaths for a toll of 208,313.