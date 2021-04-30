GPO: More Sinovac on the way

3.5 million doses due to arrive in May as authorities try to speed up jabs

Thailand will receive another 3.5 million doses of the Sinovac Biotech coronavirus vaccine in May, says the head of the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO).

One million doses will arrive on May 6 and 2 million more are due by the end of May, Witoon Danwiboon said at a briefing on Friday.

An additional 500,000 doses would be donated by the Chinese government, he said at a briefing.

The latest coronavirus outbreak, which includes the highly transmissible B.1.1.7 variant, has accounted for about half of the country’s overall cases and deaths since the pandemic, with 36,290 infections and 109 fatalities in April alone.

Health authorities reported 1,583 new cases and 15 more deaths on Friday and said 250 patients were on ventilators.

The country has yet to start its mass vaccination drive but has been administering the 2.5 million doses of the Sinovac CoronaVac vaccine it has received so far, mainly to health workers or people deemed at risk of exposure.

The mass vaccinations will rely heavily on 61 million shots of AstraZeneca vaccine to be produced locally by Siam Biocscience, with jabs to start in June.

The drug distributor Zuellig Pharma, meanwhile, has submitted a request for emergency use authorisation and to import the Moderna vaccine to Thailand, a health ministry source told Reuters.

If approved, it would be the fourth vaccine authorised for use locally.

Authorities are under growing public pressure to speed up inoculations in light of the third Covid wave. To date, only about 1.4 million people, or 2% of the population, have received at least one shot.

The government has also started discussions with representatives of Sinopharm about its vaccine, Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said.

The country has also approached Bharat Biotech in India, US-based Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and the makers of Russia's Sputnik V.