Covid tests urged for passengers on 7 Phuket flights

Authorities have asked passengers on seven domestic flights who sat in rows near infected passengers to take Covid-19 tests. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Authorities have asked 157 passengers on board seven recent domestic flights to or from Phuket to take Covid-19 tests and go into quarantine as they were deemed at risk of contracting passengers who were found to have been infected.

The Phuket Covid-19 information centre on Saturday released seating charts showing the seat numbers and rows where passengers at risk were seated on all seven flights. It urged anyone who had been on the flights to immediately take Covid-19 tests at hospitals near their homes. The flights are as follows:

Thai AirAsia flight FD3027 from Don Mueang-Phuket at 5.50pm on April 15 (24 passengers in rows B, C, D, E and F as there were two infected passengers)

Thai VietJet flight VZ401 from Chiang Rai to Phuket, at 11.05am on April 16 (24 passengers in rows B, C, D, E and F as there was one infected passenger)

Thai AirAsia flight FD4110 from Suvarnabhumi to Phuket, at 12.06pm on April 20 (28 passengers in rows A, B, C, D, E and F as there were two infected passengers)

Thai Smile flight W285 from Suvarnabhumi-Phuket, at 12.30am on April 21 (14 passengers in rows C, H, J and K as one passenger was infected)

Thai VietJet flight VZ301 from Phuket-Bangkok, at 1.40am on April 23 (19 passengers, rows C, D, E and F as one passenger was infected)

Thai VietJet flight VZ316 from Suvarnabhumi-Phuket, at 6.30pm on April 25 (19 passengers, rows A, B, C and D as one passenger was infected)

Thai VietJet flight VZ308 from Suvarnabhumi to Phuket at 6pm on April 26 (24 passengers, rows A, B, C, D and E as one passenger was infected)

Passengers who require further information are being asked to call 094-593-8875 or 062-243-5116.

Authorities in Phuket on April 19 stepped up screening of arrivals to the province in hopes of keeping the spread of the virus under control. People arriving from the 18 red-zone provinces, as they were designated at the time, had to prove they have received two doses of vaccine or have a Covid-free certificate, issued within 72 hours of arriving.

If not, they would be required to take a test upon arrival.