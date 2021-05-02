Section
Almost 2,000 Covid cases, another 21 deaths Sunday
Thailand
General

published : 2 May 2021 at 10:22

writer: Reuters

A nurse wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) tends to a patient in a Covid-19 coronavirus intensive care unit (ICU) at Vibhavadi Hospital in Bangkok on April 26, 2021, during a surge of coronavirus cases in the country. (AFP file photo)
Thailand on Sunday reported 1,940 new coronavirus cases amid a deadly third wave of the virus.

The Health Ministry recorded a second day of 21 deaths, the highest daily number of fatalities since the pandemic began.

The country  was largely able to control the virus early in the pandemic through shutdowns and strict border controls. 

But a deadly third wave that begin in early April includes the highly transmissible B.1.1.7 variant and has accounted for about half of its total cases and deaths.

Sunday's numbers brought the country's total confirmed infections since the pandemic began last year to 68,984. 

Total deaths are now at 245. Thailand has vaccinated nearly 1.5 million people so far, mostly medical workers and vulnerable people, using imported doses of China's Sinovac and the AstraZeneca vaccines. 

A mass vaccination programme is to kick off in June with locally manufactured AstraZeneca doses. 

Vaccine registration opened to the public this weekend with a goal of inoculating 70% of adults in the country of more than 66 million people. 

--  More to follow --

