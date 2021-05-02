Section
Thais turn to do more home cooking during Covid outbreak: Suan Dusit Poll
Thailand
General

published : 2 May 2021 at 10:52

writer: Online Reporters

Thai people have turned to do more home cooking after the outbreak of coronavirus as they are forced to spend more time at home to self-isolate, according a survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online on 1,192 people throughout the country on April 26-29.

Most of the people polled, 70.94%, said they had given more importance to food now compared to before the Covid-19 outbreak, while 26.00% said they had attached the same importance to this matter. Only 3.06% said they had given less importance to it.

Asked about their behaviors concerning food after the Covid-19 outbreak, with each respondent allowed to give more than one answer, the replies varied:

- 75.81% turned to do more home cooking;
- 71.70% adhered importance to food hygiene;
- 59.99% chose only food for health;
- 56.22% gave more importance to food packaging; and
- 49.86% gave more importance to food believed to be with qualities to build resistance to Covid-19.

Asked whether they believed food can build resistance to Covid-19, 47.53% said "yes"; 14.57% said "no"; and, 37.90% were in between.

Asked to name food they believed could build resistance to Covid-19, 55.09% boardly cited food with herbs; 50.63% said of phat kaphrao (stir fried basil); 48.95% food cooked with ginger; 42.56% tom yam (hot and spicy Thai soup); and, 32.30% kaeng som maroom (sour soup with moringa).

Concerning their spending for food during the pandemic, 39.42% said they were spending more; 36.69% were spending about the same as before; and, 23.89% were spending less.

According to the respondents, their average spending for food per head/day was 226.74 baht - 268.04 baht in Bangkok and 207.04% baht in other provinces.

