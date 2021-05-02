40 illegal border crossers arrested on western border

Forty Myanmar migrants are arrested by soldiers in Muang district of Kanchanaburi on Saturday after they illegally entered the country. (Photo by Piyarach Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: Patrols from the Lat Ya Task Force on Saturday arrested 40 Myanmar migrant workers after they crossed the frontier into this western border province.

They arrived in two groups.



At about 1.30pm, acting on a tip-off from informants deployed along the border, a patrol found eight Myanmar migrants - three men and five women - near Phu Nam Rom village in tambon Ban Kao of Muang district. They were accompanied by two guides, who were also arrested.



The migrants said they walked eight days from Bago, southwest of Yangon, to reach the border. When arrested, they were waiting to be taken in a vehicle to Samut Sakhon.



They and the guides were handed over to Muang police for further legal proceedings.



Later, at about 7pm, another patrol from a border checkpoint at Moo 8 village in tambon Nong Lu of Sangkhlaburi district spotted 32 Myanmar migrants - 13 men and 19 women - hiding in the forest near Ban Thi Khrong village in tambon Prang Phle and arrested them.



The migrants travelled from different townships in Myanmar to gather at Phyathonezu township opposite Kanchanaburi's Sangkhlaburi district. They had paid travel brokers 12,000-20,000 baht each for the arrangement.



From Phyathonezu, they crossed the border into Thailand on Saturday and hid in the forest near Moo 8 village in tambon Nong Lu, waiting to be taken further inside the country. Their destinations were Chon Buri, Samut Sakhon, Ratchaburi and Nakhon Pathom provinces.



They were handed over to Sangkhlaburi police for legal action.