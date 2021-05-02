Infected man spreads Covid to wife, two children

Health workers administer Covid-19 tests for residents in Ayutthaya on Sunday. (Photo by Sunthorng Pongpao)

AYUTTHAYA: A 37-year-old man in this central province who was infected with Covid-19 has spread the virus to his wife, 34, and their two children, authorities said.

Provincial public health chief Peera Areerat said 14 new coronavirus infections were reported in Ayutthaya on Sunday, increasing the provincial tally to 397.



The last three new cases were a 34-year-old woman, her two-year-old daughter and nine-month-old son in Bang Sai district, Dr Peera said. All three had been infected with the virus by the woman's husband, 37. The man, the province's 371st infection, apparently contracted the virus in a high-risk area.

The man was being treated at a hospital in Pathum Thani province while his wife and their two children had been admitted to Sena Hospital, Dr Peera said.



Dr Peera said similar instances of entire families contracting Covid-19 had been reported in other provinces.