Two Buri Ram villages locked down
Thailand
General

Two Buri Ram villages locked down

published : 3 May 2021 at 09:21

writer: Surachai Piragsa

BURI RAM: The provincial communicable disease committee has issued an order to place two villages in Khu Muang district in lockdown 14 days from May 2 after eight people contracted Covid-19, governor Tatchakorn Hatthathayakul said after an urgent meeting of the committee on Sunday.

The two villages are Ban Sao-e, Moo 2, and Ban Nong Phai, Moo 12, in tambon Hin Lek Fai where parties were held between April 16-18 and attended by people from outside the villages, leading to eight people, both adults and children, being infected.

The two villages have a combined population of about 1,000.

The lockdown took effect from 6pm on May 2.

During the lockdown, travel in and out of the two villages is prohibited. Violators are liable to a jail term of up to one year and/or a fine of not exceeding 100,000 baht under Section 52 of the Communicable Disease Act of 2015.

As of Sunday, the provincial tally of Covid-19 infections was 111.

