PTT donates ventilators to aid fight against Covid-19

PTT Plc has donated 300 ventilators and oxygen concentrators to hospitals nationwide to help in the treatment of Covid-19 patients, says Auttapol Rerkpiboon, PTT president and CEO.

Auttapol Rerkpiboon, PTT president and CEO, said the company is helping with the procurement of much-needed medical equipment, such as 300 intensive care unit (ICU) ventilators and high-flow nasal oxygen devices.

PTT has also allocated a budget to purchase liquid oxygen to be used with ventilators at hospitals in the maximum-control areas, designated within dark red zones, as well as highly controlled provinces nationwide.

The company decided to donate ICU ventilators and other medical equipment after it found that the equipment currently in operation at many hospitals was being overworked as the number of severe cases continues to climb.

As of April 3, 981 of 68,984 active Covid-19 patients had developed severe symptoms which require the aid of ventilators.

PTT previously gave Power Air Purifying Respiratory systems, negative pressure rooms, food from Texas Chicken and beverages from Café Amazon as well as products made by community enterprises to medical staff and other frontline workers taking care of Covid-19 patients.

Before the third wave of Covid-19 in the country, PTT played a role in launching field hospitals and donated necessary items to hospitals which helped expand their capacity to treat patients, Mr Auttapol said.