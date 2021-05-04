Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
PTT donates ventilators to aid fight against Covid-19
Thailand
General

PTT donates ventilators to aid fight against Covid-19

published : 4 May 2021 at 11:17

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

PTT Plc has donated 300 ventilators and oxygen concentrators to hospitals nationwide to help in the treatment of Covid-19 patients, says Auttapol Rerkpiboon, PTT president and CEO.
PTT Plc has donated 300 ventilators and oxygen concentrators to hospitals nationwide to help in the treatment of Covid-19 patients, says Auttapol Rerkpiboon, PTT president and CEO.

PTT Plc has donated 300 ventilators and oxygen concentrators to hospitals nationwide to help treat Covid-19 patients.

Auttapol Rerkpiboon, PTT president and CEO, said the company is helping with the procurement of much-needed medical equipment, such as 300 intensive care unit (ICU) ventilators and high-flow nasal oxygen devices.

PTT has also allocated a budget to purchase liquid oxygen to be used with ventilators at hospitals in the maximum-control areas, designated within dark red zones, as well as highly controlled provinces nationwide.

The company decided to donate ICU ventilators and other medical equipment after it found that the equipment currently in operation at many hospitals was being overworked as the number of severe cases continues to climb.

As of April 3, 981 of 68,984 active Covid-19 patients had developed severe symptoms which require the aid of ventilators.

PTT previously gave Power Air Purifying Respiratory systems, negative pressure rooms, food from Texas Chicken and beverages from Café Amazon as well as products made by community enterprises to medical staff and other frontline workers taking care of Covid-19 patients.

Before the third wave of Covid-19 in the country, PTT played a role in launching field hospitals and donated necessary items to hospitals which helped expand their capacity to treat patients, Mr Auttapol said.

Auttapol Rerkpiboon, PTT president and CEO.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (4)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

+27 deaths

Thailand's Covid-19 death toll has surpassed 300, as 27 deaths and 1,763 new cases were added, bringing the toll to 303 fatalities and 72,788 cases.

12:52
Thailand

Phuket people asked to stay home 10pm-4am

PHUKET: The communicable disease committee of this southern island resort province has asked people not to leave their homes from 10pm to 4am starting Tuesday in a bid to stem the Covid-19 outbreak.

12:11
Thailand

Thais advised to leave India

The Thai embassy in New Delhi on Monday recommended Thai people leave India due to the Covid-19 situation there.

11:52