Thailand
Kanchanaburi Safari park closed 14 days

published : 4 May 2021 at 11:49

writer: Piyarat Chongcharoen

Safari Park and Open Zoo in Bo Phloi district, Kanchanaburi province. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)
Safari Park and Open Zoo in Bo Phloi district, Kanchanaburi province. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: Safari Park and Open Zoo in Bo Phloi district have been ordered closed until May 16 after three of its employees were infected with Covid-19.

Governor Jirakiat Phumsawat said the provincial communicable disease committee gave the order after three workers at the zoo in tambon Nong Kum had been infected with the virus.

He said the closure, which began on Monday, should help stem the Covid-19 outbreak.

Safari Park and Open Zoo had also posted on Facebook that during the park would be sprayed with disinfectant in a big cleaning. It said employees who had been in close contact with the infected ones had already isolated themselves for 14 days to observe symptoms.

People who recently visited the zoo and developed Covid symptoms were advised to seek testing as soon as possible.

