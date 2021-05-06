Gambling diners arrested in restaurant

Plainclothes police surround seated gamblers during a raid on a restaurant in Lam Luk Ka district, Pathum Thani, on Wednesday night. Twelve people, including the restaurant owner and the gambling operator, are arrested. (Photo: Pongpat Wongyala)

PATHUM THANI: Twelve people were caught gambling when police raided a restaurant in Lam Luk Ka district of Pathum Thani late on Wednesday night.

Police entered Oud Lam Luk Ka restaurant in tambon Bueng Kham Phroi around 11.30pm, led by Pol Maj Gen Chayut Marayat, chief of Pathum Thani police.

Twelve people were arrested and 15 sets of dice, other gambling equipment and 3,500 baht cash were seized from a table. There were also bills for food and beverages.

The proprietor, Therdphan Konnard, and a woman who allegedly admitted running the gambling operation, Atchra Sorin, 30, were among the 12 people arrested. All were taken to Lam Luk Ka police station for legal action.

Pol Maj Gen Chayut said the raid followed information the restaurant was being used for gambling and that the owner let customers drink and eat inside the premises in violation of announcements under the Communicable Disease Control Act.



