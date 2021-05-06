Section
More Covid cases in Ayutthaya
published : 6 May 2021 at 15:45

writer: Sunthon Pongpao

Officials check the field hospital in the Rajamangala University of Technology Suvarnabhumi Hantra campus conference hall in Ayutthaya province on Thursday, when the central province reported 19 new Covid-19 cases. (Photo: Sunthon Pongpao)
AYUTTHAYA: Nineteen more coronavirus infections have been confirmed in Ayutthaya province, with most catching the virus from other confirmed cases, lifting the provincial total to 454.

Governor Phanu Yaemsri said on Thursday that 254 of the total 454 cases remained in  hospitals, with two Covid-19 deaths.

Most of the new patients caught the virus from people close to them who were previously confirmed cases, the governor said in his update on the Covid-19 situation in the province.

He said a field hospital with 120 beds had been set up in the Rajamangala University of Technology Suvarnabhumi Hantra campus conference hall.

People who wanted to make donations of support could directly contact the field hospital at the campus, the governor said.

Authorities were not asking for public donations for the field hospital via the provincial Facebook page or Line chat account, to prevent unscrupulous people from seeking donations for their own use.

In Phak Hai district, officials had prepared a pavilion at Wat Tuek Khotchahiran to serve as a state quarantine facility. The pavilion had 10 beds for at-risk people.

Some of the 120 beds in the field hospital set up in the Rajamangala University of Technology Suvarnabhumi Hantra campus conference hall in Ayutthaya province for  Covid-19 infected people. (Photo: Sunthon Pongpao)


