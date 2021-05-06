Immigration police suspect Thai-Chinese surrogacy

Immigration police commissioner Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang

Police have suspected a case of illegal surrogacy after a Chinese woman was arrested while trying to leave the country with a baby and a fake birth certificate on Wednesday, according to the Immigration Bureau.

Immigration police commissioner Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang said on Thursday that he ordered investigation into the possibility of illegal surrogacy after the woman had been arrested on her way to catch a flight to China.

The Immigration Division 2 which supervised international airports would find out if the woman had accomplices as there might be a surrogacy gang of Thai and Chinese people, the immigration police chief said.

"The suspect neither cooperated with interrogators nor answered any question, which makes it hard to find accomplices," Pol Lt Gen Sompong said.

Immigration police arrested Fan Fang, 49, with a 11-month-old baby boy at the immigration checkpoint at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province on Wednesday evening.

Pol Maj Gen Weerapol Charoensiri, commander of the Immigration Division 2, said the woman carried a fake birth certificate for the baby. They were boarding flight 3U8146 of Sichuan Airlines to Chengdu. She told police that she was the mother and the father of the baby had left Thailand for China.

Police found that a Thai woman had registered as the mother of the baby, Pol Maj Gen Weerapol said. He identified her only as Usanee.

Earlier, Ms Fan had tried to bring a baby out of the country but was stopped by immigration police because she did not have a document for the baby.

According to the commander, since last year many foreigners, mostly Chinese, have brought an unusually high number of babies born in Thailand out of the country. They claimed to be parents and showed certificates of their marriages with Thai women and of their children.

Last year, foreigners took about 500 locally born young children out of the country.