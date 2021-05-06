Coronavirus closes district's health system in Trang

TRANG: The public health system in Ratsada district has been forced to shut down after 60 medical staff were infected with Covid-19, and the others put in mandatory quarantine.

Bancherd Sukpipatpanont, chief of the Trang provincial health office, said medical services in the district are suspended. Closed are Ratsada Hospital, the public health office and six community hospitals.

The closure comes after 60 medical personnel were found infected with the coronavirus, and other staff in the at-risk group were ordered to quarantine for 14 days, he said.

The Covid-19 patients have been admitted to a field hospital while 60 others who came into contact with them are in a quarantine facility in the grounds of Ratsada Hospital, Dr Bancherd said.

All patients being treated at Ratsada Hospital have been tested for Covid-19 and the results were negative.

- Factory infections in Prachuap -

Residents of Prachuap Khiri Khan's Hua Hin district are calling on authorities to temporarily close a canned pineapple factory after 11 Myanmar workers were found infected with the virus.

Panya Konya, a village head in tambon Hin Lek Fai, said the community wants the factory closed for five days for disinfection and Covid-19 tests.

He said the factory's operations are continuing as usual, which is upsetting the community.

"Local officials should consider deep cleaning of the factory and its operations should be suspended for five days. All the factory workers should also be tested," the village head said.

Mr Panya said the infected workers have been admitted to Hua Hin Hospital.

Suriya Khuharat, chief of the provincial public health office, said on Thursday the vaccination campaign is ready to roll with 18 venues designated as Covid-19 vaccine clinics.

He said the inoculation programme for people aged 60 and over and those with underlying health conditions is scheduled from June 7-11. Those who receive their jabs will have to stay for 30 minutes for observation.

The provincial public health office on Thursday reported 22 new Covid-9 cases, raising the total to 1,140. Of 279 patients being treated, 13 are severe cases and 18 are moderate cases.



