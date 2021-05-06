Schools free to decide how to teach in new term

The Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec) will allow schools to decide how to provide teaching to students when new semester opens on June 1.

Obec secretary-general Amporn Pinasa said Obec and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) have been assessing control zones for schools and considering their readiness for the school term.

As some schools cannot return to normal teaching to Covid-19 pandemic, Obec has decided to offer five learning and teaching options — on site, on air, online, on demand and on hand — depending on the specific situation each school finds itself in, Mr Amporn said.

With this approach, students can choose learning options which suit to their circumstances without creating a burden on their parents.

“Obec will find a way to arrange efficient courses. We will also offer alternative learning, such as work skills, while waiting for the new term,” he said.

Obec will apply the lessons learned from the Covid-19 outbreak last year, and that schools will dip into their archives to pull up old lessons.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Treenuch Thienthong is working with Chulalongkorn University to help develop online courses for teachers.

For on-air study, the ministry will coordinate with the Distance Learning Foundation to provide extra tutorial courses. Learning equipment will be provided for students for the five study options.