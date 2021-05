27 Covid deaths, 2,044 new cases

Motorcyclists are sprayed with disinfectant as they pass through a makeshift tunnel in Muang district of Songkhla, part of Covid-19 controls, on Thursday. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

The Public Health Ministry on Friday reported 27 more Covid-related deaths, for a toll of 363, and 2,044 new cases, raising the total to 78,855.

Over the past 24 hours, 2,377 patients were declared recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

In the third wave of Covid-19, starting early last month, there have been 49,992 cases, 21,746 of whom have already recovered.