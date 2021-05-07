Covid tests, inoculations accelerated in Bangkok communities

City disease control workers collect nasal swabs from vendors at Huai Khwang market in Huai Khwang district for Covid-19 testing, on Thursday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is speeding up mass testing and vaccination in Covid-hit communities, admitting the disease is expanding rapidly in the capital.

The BMA planned to test 3,000 people in risk groups each day, she said.

Testing units were working at the government complex in Laksi district, 70 Pansa Min Buri park in Min Buri district, Huai Khwang stadium in Huai Khwang district, under the Rama III expressway in Yannawa district, a public park under Rama VIII bridge in Bang Phlad district and The Mall Bangkae shopping centre in Bang Kae district -- covering at-risk people in six clusters of districts.

Covid-19 was spreading fast and mostly affecting packed communities, including Klong Toey community in Klong Toey district, Bon Kai community in Pathumwan district and Ban Khing community and The Mall Bangkae in Bang Kae district, Ms Silpasuay said.

Mass testing and vaccination was being accelerated there to reduce the number of sick people and fatalities, she said.