Two more Covid deaths in Ayutthaya

Health officials administer Covid-19 tests to officials at the government complex in Ayutthaya province on Friday, after one official tested positive for the virus. (Photo: Sunthon Pongpao)

AYUTTHAYA: Two more Covid-19 deaths and 13 new infections have been reported in this central province, raising the number of fatalities to four and total cases to 467.

Governor Phanu Yaemsri said on Friday the latest deaths were both men. One was a 66-year-old resident of Uthai district. He had cancer. The other was a 62-year-old resident of Sena district who had heart disease and hypertension.

Of the total 467 infections, 249 remained in hospital.

Mass testing was continuing, targetting government officials at more than 30 agencies, the governor said.

On Friday, 600 people were booked for Covid-19 tests, the same number as Thursday. All worked at the provincial government complex, Mr Phanu said.

The focus was on officials because a person at the provincial cultural office tested positive for Covid-19, he said.

All office rooms were sprayed with disinfectant. All government agencies were providing services as normal, the governor said.