Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Two more Covid deaths in Ayutthaya
Thailand
General

Two more Covid deaths in Ayutthaya

published : 7 May 2021 at 13:54

writer: Sunthon Pongpao

Health officials administer Covid-19 tests to officials at the government complex in Ayutthaya province on Friday, after one official tested positive for the virus. (Photo: Sunthon Pongpao)
Health officials administer Covid-19 tests to officials at the government complex in Ayutthaya province on Friday, after one official tested positive for the virus. (Photo: Sunthon Pongpao)

AYUTTHAYA: Two more Covid-19 deaths and 13 new infections have been reported in this central province, raising the number of fatalities to four and total cases to 467.

Governor Phanu Yaemsri  said on Friday the latest deaths were both men. One was a 66-year-old resident of Uthai district. He had cancer. The other was a 62-year-old resident of  Sena district who had heart disease and hypertension.  

Of the total 467 infections, 249 remained in hospital. 

Mass testing was continuing, targetting government officials at more than 30 agencies, the governor said.

On Friday, 600 people were booked for Covid-19 tests, the same number as Thursday. All  worked at the provincial government complex, Mr Phanu said.

The focus was on officials because a person at the provincial cultural office tested positive for Covid-19, he said.

 All office rooms were sprayed with disinfectant. All government agencies were providing services as normal, the governor said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

South Korea to tax crypto profits 20%, mining cost deductible

SEOUL: Cryptocurrency investors will be imposed a 20% capital gains tax starting next year in South Korea but they are entitled to a tax deduction on expenses incurred during mining processes such as electricity bills.

14:23
Business

BoT governor: Economic recovery slow but financial positions strong

The economic recovery will be slow and uneven but fiscal and financial positions are strong, Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said, as the tourism-reliant country deals with a third wave of coronavirus infections.

14:08
Thailand

Two more Covid deaths in Ayutthaya

AYUTTHAYA: Two more Covid-19 deaths and 13 new infections have been reported in this central province, raising the number of fatalities to four and total cases to 467.

13:54