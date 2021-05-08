BMA to expand mass-testing across city

Staff in a mobile kitchen run by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration prepare food to be delivered to medical personnel at BMA-run hospitals and field hospitals on Friday. The mobile kitchen, which is next to City Hall in Phra Nakhon district, is open on Tuesdays and Fridays. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is expanding Covid-19 mass testing across the capital with a plan to test 3,000 people in risk groups each day for the next few days to slow the rate of transmissions.

Bangkok city clerk Silapasuai Raweesangsoon said on Friday the city has been divided into six zones for the mass testing campaign to combat the surge in infections, especially community clusters.

Testing sites are up and running in these zones and will provide Covid-19 tests to at-risk groups, she said.

They are located at the Government Complex in Laksi district, Min Buri Park in Min Buri district, Huai Khwang stadium in Huai Khwang district, under the Rama III expressway in Yannawa district, the public park under the Rama VIII Bridge in Bang Phlat district and The Mall Bangkae shopping centre in Bang Khae district.

Ms Silapasuai said City Hall plans to test 3,000 people on a daily basis until Tuesday and is speeding up the vaccination campaign for people in crowded communities to reduce the number of sick people and fatalities.

She said the virus is spreading rapidly in Bangkok and infections are mostly found in highly populated communities such as in Klong Toey district, Bon Kai in Pathumwan and Ban Khing in Bang Khae.

On Thursday, about 600 vendors and other people in Din Daeng district were tested for the virus in the proactive screening after infections linked to Huai Kwang market were confirmed.

Testing will resume today for migrant workers in the area.

In Klong Toey district, 2,887 people were tested and 892 people were vaccinated on Thursday. Authorities planned to vaccinate at least 50,000 out of all 90,000 residents here.

The inoculations are offered at two sites, Wat Khlong Toey School and Lotus Rama IV hypermarket.

Greater Bangkok on Friday recorded 1,372 new cases and Bangkok alone had 869 new cases (up from 739 the previous day), followed by 201 in Nonthaburi, and 165 in Samut Prakan, 69 in Samut Sakhon, 39 in Pathum Thani, 29 in Nakhon Pathom.