Thailand logs 19 Covid deaths, 2,419 new cases Saturday

A worker, wearing a face mask, uses a pushcart to delivers sacks of goods to customers in Chinatown's Samphent Market, Samphanthawong district of Bangkok on Friday. (Photo by Apichart Jinakul)

The government on Saturday recorded 19 more Covid-19 deaths, for an accumulated toll of 382, and 2,419 new cases, raising the total since the start of the pandemic to 81,274.

Saturday's new caseload was the third highest ever recorded in Thailand.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) reported that 2,247 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours.

Thailand's third wave of Covid-19 that started in April has now produced 52,411 infections, 23,993 of whom have already recovered.

The CCSA will give more details during the daily Covid-19 briefing at 12.30pm.

