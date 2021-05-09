Section
American man 'admits' killing Thai wife
Thailand
General

American man 'admits' killing Thai wife

published : 9 May 2021 at 04:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

NAN: An American man is being detained at Muang Nan police station after he admitted killing his three-months pregnant wife, police say.

Jason Matthew Balzer, 32, confessed to the slaying of his 32-year-old wife, Pitchaporn or "Som O" Kidchob, said Pol Maj Gen Mongkol Sampawaphol, chief of Nan provincial police.

He has been charged with killing his wife and concealing her body, Pol Maj Gen Mongkol. The suspect on Friday was taken for a crime re-enactment at their rented house at tambon Chaiyasathan in Muang district. Mr Balzer is a computer programmer.

According to Pol Maj Gen Mongkol, Mr Balzer stabbed her in the chest with a knife. He put her body into a plastic bag and dropped it by the roadside on Ban Srikerd-Samun Road about 10km away.

Mr Balzer, he said, told him that he often argued with his wife. He was distressed that she wanted to leave him and decided to kill her in her sleep. Som O's mother and sister, meanwhile, said they did not believe Mr Balzer, saying they have seen him carrying a knife regularly.

