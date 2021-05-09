Man arrested for killing 2, injuring 2 in shooting spree

PRACHIN BURI: A man was arrested on Saturday night from a hideout in Kabin Buri district for shooting to death two men and injuring two others following an unsuccessful attempt to settle a personal dispute, police said.

Pol Col Manoj Kanklao, the Kabin Buri police chief, said Apinan Soma, 24, was arrested by police at about 11.50pm while he was hiding in a forest near Ko Daeng village in tambon Nonsi.



Mr Apinan escaped after the shooting that occurred at about 6pm in front of the Makro shopping mall in tambon Muang Kao.



The police found in his possession a 9mm pistol and a hand grenade.



According to a police investigation, Mr Apinan went on a motorcycle to in front of Makro store to meet four other men in an appointment to settle their dispute.



The two sides had a heated argument and were unable to reach a settlement.



Mr Apinan said he heard one of the men on the other side made a verbal threat by saying shooting would be inevitable. With the 9mm pistol, he opened fire at the four one after another.



Two of them were killed. Pongsathorn Khaendok, 21, from Kabin Buri district, was hit in the head, and Kittikrai Promchan, age not known, from Prachantakham district, was shot in the neck.



The two other men identified only as Arm and Klod were hit and injured.



After the shooting, Mr Apinan fled, leaving his motorcycle at the scene.



Mr Apinan was charged with intentional murders and having an unlicenced gun in possession and carrying it in public without permission.



A re-enactment of crime would be carried out at the scene on Sunday morning.





