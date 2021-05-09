All Bangkok public parks to remain closed until May 17

A girl plays in Vachirabenjatas Park, better known as Suan Rot Fai, on April 17, 2021. All parks in Bangkok remain closed until May 17. (Photo by Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

All public parks under the jurisdiction of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will remain closed until May 17, the BMA's public relations office announced on its Facebook page on Sunday.

The announcement said a resolution to keep the public parks closed until May 17 was made by the BMA's communicable disease committee on May 7, on the grounds that the numbers of new infections in the capital city were still high.



Therefore, in order to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, public parks closed under BMA orders dated April 24 and April 30 are to remain closed until May 17.