Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Man fresh out of prison run over by train
Thailand
General

Man fresh out of prison run over by train

published : 10 May 2021 at 10:38

writer: Assawin Pakkawan

The body of Thiranan Seeda, covered in white linen, lies on the tracks after he was run over by a freight train leaving Hat Yai station in Songkhla on Sunday evening. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)
The body of Thiranan Seeda, covered in white linen, lies on the tracks after he was run over by a freight train leaving Hat Yai station in Songkhla on Sunday evening. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: A man released from prison only two days previously ran in front of a freight train and was killed, in Hat Yai district on Sunday evening, police said.

Pol Capt Suchart Kaewrat, a duty officer, said the incident occurred about 5.45pm about 300 metres from Hat Yai railway station.

Witnesses told police the man, Thiranan Seeda, 34, ran onto the track in front of a freight train leaving the railway station. The train was heading for Bang Klam district in Songkhla.

Relatives said Thiranan had been released from prison only two days earlier after serving time for drug offences, and stayed with a friend at a railway community.

He suffered from a mental disorder and had tried to commit suicide many times before, relatives said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
World

100 days later

100 days after military seized power in Myanmar, neighbouring country has plunged into chaos as army struggles to control widespread opposition to its rule.

10:45
World

China to set up separation line on Mount Everest over Covid-19 fears

BEIJING: China will set up a "separation line" on the peak of Mount Everest to avoid possible Covid-19 infections by climbers from virus-hit Nepal, state media reported, after dozens were taken ill from the summit's base camp.

10:45
Thailand

Man fresh out of prison run over by train

SONGKHLA: A man released from prison only two days previously ran in front of a freight train and was killed, in Hat Yai district on Sunday evening, police said.

10:38