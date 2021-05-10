Man fresh out of prison run over by train

The body of Thiranan Seeda, covered in white linen, lies on the tracks after he was run over by a freight train leaving Hat Yai station in Songkhla on Sunday evening. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: A man released from prison only two days previously ran in front of a freight train and was killed, in Hat Yai district on Sunday evening, police said.

Pol Capt Suchart Kaewrat, a duty officer, said the incident occurred about 5.45pm about 300 metres from Hat Yai railway station.



Witnesses told police the man, Thiranan Seeda, 34, ran onto the track in front of a freight train leaving the railway station. The train was heading for Bang Klam district in Songkhla.



Relatives said Thiranan had been released from prison only two days earlier after serving time for drug offences, and stayed with a friend at a railway community.

He suffered from a mental disorder and had tried to commit suicide many times before, relatives said.