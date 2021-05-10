Section
BMTA enforcing social distancing on buses
published : 10 May 2021 at 11:47

writer: Online Reporters

A health worker sprays disinfectant on a bus on April 28 after some staff at the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority were found infected with Covid-19. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority is strictly enforcing social distancing on buses to contain the spread of Covid-19, requiring passengers to sit or stand on designated seats and spots, BMTA managing director Surachai Iamwachirasakul said.

Mr Surachai said when all designated seats (those without a painted cross) and spots marked on the floor for standing passengers have been occupied, the ticket vendor places a sign saying "This bus is full. Please take the next bus" in the front window, so people waiting at bus stops can see it.

He said the BMTA was obeying the announcement early this year by the Land Transport Department that public vehicles must allow only 70% of their seats to be occupied, in keeping with the social distancing rule.

All BMTA staff were required to have their temperature taken before going on duty, and all buses must be disinfected with a 70% alcohol solution before starting service each day, Mr Surachai said.

