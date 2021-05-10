Redem protest leader Hathairat gets bail

Activist Hathairat Kaewseekram, who was arrested after a protest outside the Criminal Court on May 2 and was released on bail on Monday by the Appeal Court. (Photo from @TLHR2014 Twitter account)

The Appeal Court on Monday granted bail to Hathairat Kaewseekram, one of two Restart Democracy (Redem) group leaders arrested after a protest outside the Criminal Court on the night of May 2.

The other arrestee was Roseekeen Niyomdecha.



A representative of Thai Lawyers for Human Rights earlier filed for their release on bail with the Criminal Court, but the court turned down the request.



The lawyer on May 7 petitioned the Appeal Court, seeking bail only for Ms Hathairat.



The Appeal Court approved the request and on Monday ordered the release of Ms Hathairat, 20, on bail with 100,000 baht surety, on the grounds she had a permanent residence and continued detention could disrupt her university studies.



Her release was conditional on not committing any legal offence that causes a disturbance, and she must report to the Criminal Court every two weeks. She is banned from travelling abroad without the court's permission.



On the night of May 2 Redem protesters marched from Victory Monument to the Criminal Court in protest against its decision not to grant bail for Ratsadon group leaders including Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak, detained on various charges including lese majeste.



Some of them threw fruit and other objects, including fireworks, at the court premises before being dispersed by police.