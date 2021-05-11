Laksi facility 'legit' despite row

The Department of Health Service Support said on Monday a field hospital being set up by a privately run hospital in Bangkok's Laksi district would open as soon as approval was given.

Dr Thares Krassanairawiwong, director-general of the department, said the application was made on May 5 and once construction was complete the department would make an inspection.

He was responding to a row between Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) MP Sira Jenjaka and Dr Rianthong Naenna, director of the privately run Mongkutwattana Hospital, over the facility being set up on an adjacent privately owned plot.

The PPRP MP claimed that Dr Rianthong did not have the necessary permit and that was causing local concern.

According to Dr Thares, the Covid-19 pandemic had created an urgent need for more beds, so the Public Health Ministry issued a directive allowing privately run hospitals to operate as hospitals-cum-hotels, or "hospitels" for patients nearby as long as they were inspected and approved by the department.

As of May 9, there were 67 hospitels for Covid-19 patients across the country with 13,695 beds, he added.

Arkhom Praditsuwon, the department's deputy director-general, said privately run hospitals were welcome to run field hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients and would receive help to facilitate the process.

However, he said operators were required to apply for an inspection from authorities.

Meanwhile, Suksan Kittisupakorn, director of City Hall's Medical Service Department, said yesterday a field hospital to be set up at Impact Arena Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi would ease bed shortages.

The city would need beds for severely ill Covid-19 patients over the next couple of weeks as the number of new cases remains high and the number of severe cases in the capital continues to grow, he said.

Dr Suksan added that the facility, which will accommodate 5,200 beds, is scheduled to open on Friday.

Bangkok Land Plc, which runs Impact Arena's exhibition and convention centre, has offered the use of Challenger Halls 1-3 in the complex during May and June to house and treat virus patients.

According to Dr Suksan, City Hall currently had 16,800 beds at field hospitals and hospitels with about 8,000 currently available after fully recovered patients had been discharged.