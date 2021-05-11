Section
31 Covid deaths, 1,919 new cases
Thailand
General

31 Covid deaths, 1,919 new cases

published : 11 May 2021 at 09:52

writer: Online Reporters

People queue for Covid-19 vaccination in Klong Toey district, Bangkok, on Monday. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
The government reported another 31 Covid-19 fatalities on Tuesday, for an accumulated toll of 452, and 1,919 new infections raise the total caseload since the start of the pandemic to 86,924.

The daily death toll matched the record high announced on May 3, when the government reported 2,041 new cases.

Updating the figures on Tuesday, the Department of Disease Control said that since the third wave of Covid-19 started early last month there have been 58,061 cases.

Of these, 29,611 had recovered, including 1,829 discharged over the past 24 hours.

-- More to follow --

