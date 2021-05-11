PM wants disease controls eased in red zones

A customer buys a take-away from a food shop in Silom area, Bangkok. Dining-in at restaurants is prohibited in the capital, which is a dark red zone of maximum and strict Covid-19 control. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Tuesday he wants businesses in Covid-19 red zones to reopen as soon as possible and has ordered provincial governors to give daily consideration to easing disease control restrictions.

The governors of maximum control zones would consider which businesses and what activities could resume, to allow people to return to a more normal life, Gen Prayut said.

They would take into consideration a balance between the economy and public health, he said.

Gen Prayut encouraged people to accept inoculation with Covid-19 vaccines, to create herd immunity. He assured people that the vaccines the government acquired were safe.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said if the situation improved and restaurants had effective disease control measures in place, restrictions on dining could be eased soon in red zones.

The CCSA had asked the Interior Ministry to consider allocating Covid-19 vaccine to inoculate people in the restaurant sector, he said.