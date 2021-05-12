Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
New daily high, 34 Covid deaths
Thailand
General

New daily high, 34 Covid deaths

published : 12 May 2021 at 09:37

writer: Online Reporters

Monks pray at Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimon Mangkhalaram in Bangkok on Tuesday evening, as Covid-19 third-wave deaths continue to mount. The National Office of Buddhism organised prayers at temples nationwide. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
Monks pray at Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimon Mangkhalaram in Bangkok on Tuesday evening, as Covid-19 third-wave deaths continue to mount. The National Office of Buddhism organised prayers at temples nationwide. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The government on Wednesday reported a record daily high of 34 Covid-19 related deaths, lifting the total to 486, along with 1,983 new infections, for a total caseload of 88,907 since the epidemic began early last year.

The daily figures were logged on Tuesday, the Public Health Ministry statement said.

Over the past 24 hours, 2,006 cases had recovered and were discharged from hospitals. 

Since the third wave of novel coronavirus disease began in early April, there had been  60,044 cases reported, 31,617 of whom had recovered, the announcement said.

On Tuesday,  31 fatalities were reported and 1,919 new infections, matching the previous record high announced on May 3, when the government reported 2,041 new cases. There were 22 new deaths reported on Monday, and 1,630 new cases. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (5)
MOST RECENT
World

Bigger antibiotic doses may make bacteria 'fitter', study finds

PARIS: Using higher doses of antibiotics in a bid to tackle the growing problem of drug resistance may end up strengthening certain bacteria, according to research released on Wednesday that highlights a previously unthought-of risk.

09:45
Sports

Man City's new generation lay foundation for golden era

LONDON: Pep Guardiola's deft introduction of a new generation at Manchester City inspired their latest Premier League title triumph, laying the foundations for a burgeoning dynasty at the Etihad Stadium.

09:45
Thailand

New daily high, 34 Covid deaths

The government on Wednesday reported a record daily high of 34 Covid-19 related deaths, lifting the total to 486, along with 1,983 new infections, for a total caseload of 88,907 since the epidemic began early last year.

09:37