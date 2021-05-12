Ayutthaya shrimp market re-opens

The Central Shrimp Market in Ayutthaya gets a final cleaning on Tuesday, ahead of its re-opening on Wednesday, nearly a month after it was closed following a Covid-19 outbreak there. (Photo: Soonthorn Phongpao)

AYUTTHAYA: The Central Shrimp Market in Ayutthaya, the centre of a Covid-19 cluster in mid-April, was re-opened on Wednesday after being closed for nearly four weeks.

The market, on the main highway in tambon Hantra, Muang district, was ordered closed on April 17 after 43 people were found to have been infected with Covid-19 from about 10 shops selling grilled shrimp and fish there.



Governor Panu Yaemsri said on Wednesday the market had been disinfected and re-organised during the closure. Improvements had also been made to the market's infrastructure.

The provincial communicable disease committee had examined the market and found it now met all disease control criteria and decided it could re-open from May 12..



All shops are required to strictly follow the provincial restrictions including a ban on sales of alcoholic drinks. Customers must be properly screened to ensure health safety, he said.