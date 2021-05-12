Section
Thai 'injured' during Israel-Palestine conflict
Thailand
General

published : 12 May 2021 at 20:02

writer: Online Reporters

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system fires to intercept a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, on Monday. (Reuters photo)
The violence in Israel has affected Thais living there, with one injured in the conflict, Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat said on Wednesday.

The Thai embassy in Tel Aviv reported that clashes between Palestinians and Israeli authorities have escalated and tensions are expected to continue, he said.

Thais living in Israel are advised to follow the situation closely and avoid travelling to protest sites, Mr Tanee said, adding that a report had emerged of a Thai being injured in the violence. The embassy is reported to be taking care of the matter.

On Tuesday, the embassy arranged for a flight to bring 222 Thais back to the kingdom.

All underwent Covid-testing 72 hours before their journey and the results were all negative. Upon arriving in Thailand, they will be quarantined for 14 days, he said.

