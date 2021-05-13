Section
Ministry promises 'walk-in' virus shots
Thailand
General

published : 13 May 2021 at 06:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Apinya Wipatayotin

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha greets people waiting to be vaccinated at the CentralPlaza Ladprao shopping complex on Wednesday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)
Walk-in services for Covid-19 vaccination could be immediately taken to any province that is ready to provide free jabs to any person who has expressed a wish to get the vaccine, according to the Ministry of Public Health.

Speaking after a meeting of national committee on vaccine, Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who headed the meeting, said the ministry is adjusting its plan for a mass vaccination scheduled to take place next month.

Mr Anutin said the plan covers a walk-in service nationwide and the ministry was introducing a new application for vaccine registrations for those who request one.

The ministry had to adjust the plan to provide alternative channels for people to have access to the Covid-19 vaccine, he said.

He also said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha voiced concerns during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, saying the number of people who have registered for vaccination programmes was below target.

He proposed the walk-in service for those who want to receive Covid-19 vaccines across the country.

"The ministry is ready to back the prime minister's idea and it has assigned the Department of Disease Control to design a proper format to enable vaccine recipients as much as possible," he said.

"I don't want anyone who walks in to be rejected.

"We have tried our best to provide public health services to people.

"Each provincial committee on communicable disease will take into consideration proper places and the number of vaccines to be provided for the walk-in service."

The government's hopes to vaccinate en masse people who have received a low response from the targeted group since the ministry launched the Line account "Mor Prom".

The account was set up for vaccine registration, targeting around 16 million people who are aged over 60 and who have seven types of chronic diseases.

Meanwhile, Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, chief of the Department of Disease Control, said the service will help improve rollout to the public without any limitations.

