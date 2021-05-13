New cluster at Chaeng Wattana workers' camp

Palang Pracharat MP for Bangkok, Sira Jenjaka.(File photo)

A total of 196 out of 300 workers tested for Covid-19 at a construction camp on Chaeng Wattana Road were found to be infected, according to a government MP for Bangkok.

Palang Pracharat MP Sira Jenjaka on Thursday disclosed the results of recent Covid-19 testing of 300 construction workers during an inspection of the camp, run by Italian-Thai Development Plc.

He said the tests showed 196 workers were infected with the viral disease.

On Friday, mass testing is planned for another 500 migrant workers at the camp. On May 15, the 300 Thai workers at the site will be tested, Mr Sira told reporters.

Two days ago, Laksi district office closed the area after the infections were detected. Italian-Thai Development said all migrant workers at the camp were properly registered, according to Mr Sira.

He said the Laksi district office told him the area would be closed for seven days.

He had also asked Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin to facilitate Covid-testing at the Thai-Japan sports stadium in Din Daeng area.

Nearby residents who were worried or had come into contact with infected workers would be tested free of charge at the sports stadium. Transport had been arranged for people who want to be tested.

He said the construction camp was an at-risk area with a new cluster of infections that needed a more progressive approach, to prevent the disease spreading.