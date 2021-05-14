PM's men go after Suthipong again

Suthipong: Critical of vaccine plan

Two representatives of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Thursday lodged another complaint with Nang Loeng police against a singer for criticising the government's vaccine procurement plan, alleging he may have violated the lese majeste law and the Computer Crime Act.

It was filed by Apiwat Kanthong, Gen Prayut's lawyer, and Seksakon "Rambo Isan" Atthawong, an assistant minister to the prime minister.

They met Nang Loeng police investigators on Thursday to accuse Suthipong "Heart" Tadpitakkul of having copied information on the government's vaccine procurement plan from a Facebook user and posting it on his Facebook page.

However, the Facebook user in question has deleted the information from her Facebook page.

Mr Apiwat said Suthipong has not yet deleted the information from his Facebook page but has instead made additions that read: "It is a vaccine of the boss'' and "It is a Covid-19 vaccine monopoly''.

Anyone reading this would immediately know who he is talking about, Mr Apiwat said.

He said the singer made these comments several times on his Facebook page, which some people thought were intended to insult the high institution.

He said he lodged the complaint against the singer as he wanted the police to seek more evidence and more information to substantiate the accusation against Suthipong.

Under Section 112 of the Criminal Code, or the lese majeste law, anybody can file a charge against anyone.

It mandates up to 15 years in prison for each instance of defaming, insulting or threatening the king, queen, heir apparent or regent.

Mr Seksakon said his team had previously lodged a similar complaint with the Technology Crime Suppression Division against Suthipong.

Suthipong is a celebrity, so he should be more careful about what he says in public as it could draw attention, he said.

Everyone reading his message knows who he means, he added.

The singer later dismissed the new complaint in a Facebook post.