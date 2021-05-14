30 new Covid deaths, 2,256 new cases

Residents of Rim Klong Samsen community in Ratchathewi district, Bangkok, rally to demand mass testing on Thursday. They said 41 local people had tested positive for Covid-19 but no organisations responded to their request for mass testing there. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakul)

There were 30 new local Covid-19 fatalities reported on Friday, for a toll of 548, and 2,256 new cases, raising the total to 96,050.

The Public Health Ministry said that in the previous 24 hours there were 2,073 new cases in the general public, and 183 infected prison inmates.

In the third Covid-19 wave, starting early last month, total cases had risen to 67,187. Of these, 34,890 had recovered, including 1,701 who were discharged on Thursday.