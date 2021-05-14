Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
30 new Covid deaths, 2,256 new cases
Thailand
General

30 new Covid deaths, 2,256 new cases

published : 14 May 2021 at 10:17

writer: Online Reporters

Residents of Rim Klong Samsen community in Ratchathewi district, Bangkok, rally to demand mass testing on Thursday. They said 41 local people had tested positive for Covid-19 but no organisations responded to their request for mass testing there. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakul)
Residents of Rim Klong Samsen community in Ratchathewi district, Bangkok, rally to demand mass testing on Thursday. They said 41 local people had tested positive for Covid-19 but no organisations responded to their request for mass testing there. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakul)

There were 30 new local Covid-19 fatalities reported on Friday, for a toll of 548, and 2,256 new cases, raising the total to 96,050.

The Public Health Ministry said that in the previous 24 hours there were 2,073 new cases in the general public, and 183 infected prison inmates.

In the third Covid-19 wave, starting early last month, total cases had risen to 67,187. Of these, 34,890 had recovered, including 1,701 who were discharged on Thursday.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (5)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

19 more Covid infections in Ayutthaya

AYUTTHAYA: Nineteen more Covid-19 infections have been detected in this central province, bringing the local total to 586.

10:56
Thailand

30 new Covid deaths, 2,256 new cases

There were 30 new local Covid-19 fatalities reported on Friday, for a toll of 548, and 2,256 new cases, raising the total to 96,050.

10:17
Business

Greece launches tourism season, eyes pandemic recovery

CHANIA, Greece: Greece kickstarts its tourism season on Friday, with both the government and travel operators hoping the lure of sun, sand and sea will bring a sorely needed revenue boost after last year's miserable holiday season.

09:45