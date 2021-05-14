19 more Covid infections in Ayutthaya

A health official takes a nasal swab from a woman for Covid-19 testing in Ayutthaya on Friday. (Photo: Sunthon Pongpao)

AYUTTHAYA: Nineteen more Covid-19 infections have been detected in this central province, bringing the local total to 586.

Governor Phanu Yaemsri said on Friday that 270 of the total cases remained at hospitals, with four Covid-19 related deaths.

The province had a population of 822,955, with 185,359 elderly people and 72,355 people with seven existing health conditions, Mr Phanu said. These last two groups were deemed at-risk of infection and needed inoculation.

To date, 12,344 of them had registered for Covid-19 vaccination, the governor said.

He had assigned health volunteers and local leaders to talk with people in all households, no later than May 18, and to explain the necessity of vaccination to prevent the spread of Covid-19 disease, and encourage them to register for inoculation.



