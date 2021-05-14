Average 5% infected in Bangkok communities

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, on Friday warns that community testing shows an average of 5% of people infected in some areas of Bangkok. (Screenshot)

People in Bangkok have been warned to take Covid-19 prevention measures seriously, after group testing in some areas found an average five in every 100 were infected with the virus.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said on Friday that active case finding at many locations in the capital on Wednesday had returned positive rates ranging from 0.79% to 10.53%, or 4.95% on average.

"Tests on May 12 covered 7,247 people and 359 of them were positive. The rate is almost five percent.

"Now, in some areas of Bangkok, five in 100 people around us are infected on average. The data shows that it is very close to you.

"Please take the best care of yourself. No matter how measures may be eased, please continue to follow good hygienic practice," he said.

Community testing on Wednesday was done at Thupatemi stadium, the Thai-Japanese youth centre and a central market in Din Daeng district, schools and communities in Klong Toey district, Silom community and other locations in Huai Khwang, Rong Muang and Laksi areas.

The lowest positive rate was in Laksi (0.79%) and the highest in Silom (10.53%).

"The infections in Silom are from the cluster started by a gem trader who travelled between Chanthaburi and Bangkok and a community of Guinean traders. Tests on 1,016 people found 107 infected people, for a positive rate of 10.53%, which is high," Dr Taweesilp said.