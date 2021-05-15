Brothers linked to killing

KRABI: Warrants were issued for the arrest of three brothers in connection with the death of a man whose acid-soaked body was found buried in a rubber plantation on Thursday.

Ao Nang police obtained warrants from the Krabi provincial court for the arrests of Suriya "Bang Fit" Roengsamut, 32; Suwit Roengsamut, 26; and Surachai Roengsamut, 38, said Pol Col Apichart Jinapen, chief of Ao Nang police station.

The siblings were accused of collusion in premeditated murder, illegal detention, destroying evidence, arson, illegal possession of weapons and illegally carrying them in public.

Their alleged victim, Suchart Khao­luan, 54, of Lam Thap district, had been missing since May 3 after leaving his house to collect a 300,000-baht debt from Mr Suriya.

Following a tip, police searched plantations near the house and found a fresh mound of earth amid oil palms about 200 metres from Mr Suriya's house, where they uncovered Suchart's burnt car.

On Thursday evening, police found Suchart's body buried in a rubber plantation about 2 kilometres from Mr Suriya's house. It was reported that the body had gunshot wounds and had been soaked in acid.