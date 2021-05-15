84 illegal fishing traps seized in Pattani

Officials take a fishing trap from Pattani Bay in Muang district of Pattani on Friday. A total of 84 illegal fishing traps, classified as destructive fishing gear, were seized. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

PATTANI: Authorities have seized 84 illegal fishing traps at Pattani Bay in Muang district of this southern province.

Authorities patrolled the bay on Friday and found many illegal fishing traps called ai ngo by local residents, in the waters off tambon Tanyong Luloh in Muang district. Nobody showed up to claim ownership of the traps, classified as destructive fishing gear.

The seized traps, numbering 84, were taken to Muang police station.

Eighty-four fishing traps are seized from Pattani Bay in Pattani province on Friday. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)



