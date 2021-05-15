Ying Charoen market to close as Covid cases rise

All zones closed from Sunday after 10 more infections found, operator will help with community testing

Staff at Ying Charoen market spray disinfectant on May 11 following the initial discovery of coronavirus cases there. The market operator has now ordered the closure of all zones from May 16-23 after 10 more infections were reported. (Photo: Yingcharoen Market Facebook page)

Ying Charoen market at Saphan Mai in Bang Khen district of Bangkok will close all zones from Sunday until May 23 after 10 more people contracted Covid-19, raising total infections there to 24.

The market posted an announcement on its Facebook page after test results showed that 10 people who were in the at-risk group or orange zone of the market tested positive for the virus. The orange zone was closed earlier.

Infections at the market from May 8-14 had totalled 24.

All vendors, migrant workers, staff and people living in communities behind the market in Bang Khen district will be asked to take Covid tests between Sunday and Wednesday. The market will arrange queues for people to get tested.

In the Facebook post, the market operator asked all vendors, workers and staff to stay home to prevent the further spread of the disease. It threatened to terminate rental contracts if stall operators failed to heed the order. Offenders would also be banned from entering the market, it said.

Customers who had visited the market since May 8 were advised to observe their conditions and contact public health units near their homes if they showed symptoms or believed they might be infected.