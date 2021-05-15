Covid outbreak closes Korat sausage factory

Total of 30 infections in five districts now linked to cluster at factory

Nakhon Ratchasima governor Vichien Chantaranothai gives a daily briefing on the Covid-19 situation in the province on Saturday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Authorities have ordered the closure of a sausage factory in Muang district for 14 days after the number of Covid-19 infections linked to a cluster in the factory rose to 30.

The cluster of infections at the factory, which employs more than 800 people, has spread to other areas in the northeastern province, Nakhon Ratchasima governor Vichien Chantaranothai said on Saturday.

The operator had cooperated with provincial authorities by partially closing the factory, he said.

However, some workers in the factory’s laundry unit were subsequently found to have contracted the virus, and had come into contact with employees of other units.

The provincial communicable disease control committee decided to order the closure of all units at the factory from May 14-28 to control the spread of infections, said Mr Vichien.

Two more cases linked to the factory cluster were reported on Saturday in Chum Phuang district, raising the total to 30. Cases have also been detected in four other districts: Muang, Kham Sakae Saeng, Non Thai and Dan Khun Thot.

Nakhon Ratchasima on Saturday reported seven new Covid cases — three in Muang district, two in Chum Phuang and one each in Pak Chong and Chakkarat districts. One new death was reported.

The province has now seen 799 infections since the third Covid wave started in early April. Of the total, 505 people have recovered and 287 remain in hospitals, while seven have died.

As of Saturday, a total of 224,081 residents of the province had registered for coronavirus vaccinations, or 29% of the target group of 772,829 at-risk people. The total population of Nakhon Ratchasima is about 2.7 million.

Meanwhile, authorities are preparing to close a field hospital located at the Chalerm Prakiart Stadium on Sunday as only nine patients remain there. The patients would be moved to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital, said the governor.