Woman killed by lightning in Buri Ram

Non Sawan villagers in Prakon Chai district of Buri Ram look at the body of Jureerat Somjai, who was killed by lightning on Saturday. (Photo by Surachai Piraksa)

BURI RAM: A woman was killed by lightning in Prakhon Chai district of this northeastern province on Saturday afternoon. Her husband, their son and daughter and another woman sheltering under the same tree were unhurt.

The tragedy occurred at about 3pm at a cassava plantation west of Non Sawan village in tambon Khao Khok.



Forty-year-old Suriyan Somjai said he and his wife Jureerat, 38, were working in the plantation, accompanied by their six-year-old daughter, two-year-old son and a female neighbour. When light rain began to fall, they sought shelter under a tree -- a tree that moments later was struck by lightning.



Mr Suriyan said Jureerat fell to the ground unconscious while he and the others were left unhurt.



The female neighbour ran to the village and called for help.By the time other villagers arrived, Jureerat was dead.



Wirat Buahome, the kamnan of tambon Khao Khok, said an emergency unit with a doctor and rescue personnel was called to the village to examine the dead woman and the four survivors.