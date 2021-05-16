Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Woman killed by lightning in Buri Ram
Thailand
General

Woman killed by lightning in Buri Ram

published : 16 May 2021 at 17:03

writer: Surachai Piragsa

Non Sawan villagers in Prakon Chai district of Buri Ram look at the body of Jureerat Somjai, who was killed by lightning on Saturday. (Photo by Surachai Piraksa)
Non Sawan villagers in Prakon Chai district of Buri Ram look at the body of Jureerat Somjai, who was killed by lightning on Saturday. (Photo by Surachai Piraksa)

BURI RAM: A woman was killed by lightning in Prakhon Chai district of this northeastern province on Saturday afternoon. Her husband, their son and daughter and another woman sheltering under the same tree were unhurt.

The tragedy occurred at about 3pm at a cassava plantation west of Non Sawan village in tambon Khao Khok.

Forty-year-old Suriyan Somjai said he and his wife Jureerat, 38, were working in the plantation, accompanied by their six-year-old daughter, two-year-old son and a female neighbour. When light rain began to fall, they sought shelter under a tree -- a tree that moments later was struck by lightning. 

Mr Suriyan said Jureerat fell to the ground unconscious while he and the others were left unhurt.

The female neighbour ran to the village and called for help.By the time other villagers arrived, Jureerat was dead.

Wirat Buahome, the kamnan of tambon Khao Khok, said an emergency unit with a doctor and rescue personnel was called to the village to examine the dead woman and the four survivors.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Dark horse province

The quiet northern province of Lampang is keeping pace with Phuket on the road to herd immunity.

17:13
Thailand

Woman killed by lightning in Buri Ram

BURI RAM: A woman was killed by lightning in Prakhon Chai district of this northeastern province on Saturday afternoon. Her husband, their son and daughter and another woman sheltering under the same tree were unhurt.

17:03
Thailand

Two Americans, one Thai arrested for alleged abduction

Two male Americans and a Thai man have been arrested by Crime Suppression Division (CSD) police over the alleged kidnapping of a Taiwanese businessman for ransom following a business conflict.

16:12