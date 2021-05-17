Bang Sue station sets up walk-in vaccination centre

A motorcyclist drives past Bang Sue Railway Central Station in Bangkok, which is to offer walk-in services next month. (Photo by Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

Bang Sue Railway Central Station will offer walk-in vaccination services for people in Bangkok and surrounding provinces next month, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob says.

A vast area covering 13,500 square metres is being turned into a Covid-19 vaccine station with the aim of administering 10,000 doses per day, he said.

He said while the vaccination station will be open for walk-in services to the general public on June 1, it will open exclusively from May 24 to 31 for workers in the public transport sector.

He said taxi-motorcyclists and drivers of public bus, electric trains, boats can receive their shots during this period.

The Public Health Ministry will provide the vaccine supplies while the State Railway of Thailand will look after area management and transport.

Mr Saksayam said the Bang Sue Railway Central Station is easily accessed by the MRT and shuttle bus services will be provided for those who come via public buses or other modes of transport.

"This will make it easier for people to get access to the Covid-19 vaccine. They can drop by and all they need to bring is their ID cards to register for the jabs," he said.

Sorapong Paitoonpong, deputy transport permanent secretary, said the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority will arrange shuttle bus services between Bang Sue station and pick-up points which include Victory Monument, and the BTS Mor Chit station.

About 150-200 health officials will be stationed at the vaccination hub which will be open from 9am to 8pm. Ambulances will be on standby in case of an emergency, he said.

The walk-in service was introduced after only 10% of the 16 million targeted people registered for jabs in the mass vaccinations set to start from June 7.

The government hopes to vaccinate 50 million people by the end of this year.

The private sector has jumped on the national vaccination drive by setting up vaccination centres at their premises.