Record-smashing 9,635 new Covid cases Monday, 25 deaths
71% of new cases found in prisons
published : 17 May 2021 at 08:37
writer: Online Reporters
The government on Monday recorded 9,635 new Covid-19 cases -- by far Thailand's biggest one-day increase since the start of the pandemic -- along with 25 Covid-related deaths.
Of the new cases, 6,853 were found in prisons, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration -- 71% of the daily increment.
The accumulated death toll in Thailand is now 614, with 111,082 coronavirus infections logged since early last year -- meaning the new cases announced on Monday amounted to an almost 10% increase in the historical caseload in a single 24-hour period.
