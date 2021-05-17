Record-smashing 9,635 new Covid cases Monday, 25 deaths

A medical worker in protective clothing looks into an emergency room for Covid-19 patients at Busarakam field hospital on Friday. (Photo by Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The government on Monday recorded 9,635 new Covid-19 cases -- by far Thailand's biggest one-day increase since the start of the pandemic -- along with 25 Covid-related deaths.

Of the new cases, 6,853 were found in prisons, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration -- 71% of the daily increment.

The accumulated death toll in Thailand is now 614, with 111,082 coronavirus infections logged since early last year -- meaning the new cases announced on Monday amounted to an almost 10% increase in the historical caseload in a single 24-hour period.

