Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Myanmar job seekers carried Thai IDs
Thailand
General

Myanmar job seekers carried Thai IDs

published : 17 May 2021 at 10:37

writer: Piyarat Chongcharoen

Soldiers arrest illegal immigrants from Myanmar who were travelling on a passenger van, using Thai ID cards, in Sangkhlaburi district of Kanchanaburi on Sunday. (Photo: Piyarach Chongchareon)
Soldiers arrest illegal immigrants from Myanmar who were travelling on a passenger van, using Thai ID cards, in Sangkhlaburi district of Kanchanaburi on Sunday. (Photo: Piyarach Chongchareon)

KANCHANABURI: Five Myanmar migrants were caught with Thai national identification cards while travelling on vans plying between Phra Chedi Sam Ong (Three Pagodas) border checkpoint and Sangkhlaburi district town on Sunday.

Four were arrested about 9.30am when a van from Phra Chedi Sam Ong was stopped for a check at the Nam Kroek security checkpoint on Highway 323, manned by soldiers from the Lat Ya Task Force, at Moo 8 village in tambon Nong Lu.

The soldiers checked the IDs of the six passengers and found two men, aged 35 and 42, and two women, aged 28 and 29, were actually Myanmar nationals presenting Thai ID cards. Their faces did not match the pictures on the cards.

The four Myanmar nationals said they travelled by bus from Moulmein in Myanmar and arrived at Phyathonezu township opposite Kanchanaburi's Sangkhlaburi district on May 14.

They stayed overnight at the house of a Myanmar travel broker. On Sunday morning, they travelled on motorcycle taxis to the border with Thailand and entered Thailand via a natural crossing. Then they boarded the van, and were heading for Kanchanaburi town.

They said they had paid 20,000 baht each to a travel broker. They admitted to having Thai ID cards in their possession to cover their real identities.

About 2 hours later, another Myanmar man, 37, was arrested at the same checkpoint. He was also holding a Thai ID card. He admitted to crossing the border with the four people who were previously arrested.

The five illegal border crossers were handed over to Sangkhlaburi police for legal action.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
World

China Is vaccinating almost 14 million people a day

China is vaccinating almost 14 million people a day, the fastest pace in the world, as the country races to protect its Covid-19 advantage in the face of major Western nations reopening their economies.

12:05
World

Conspiracy epidemic, born in US, spreads in Europe

PARIS: "It's not a virus, it's a tool to use power," says Monique Lustig in the Netherlands, while in Germany, Hellmuth Mendel argues that "Covid is a story invented by an international financial mafia". "And what if this was all just a film?" asks Christophe Charret in France.

11:45
Business

Kasikornbank readies bid for Citigroup’s local assets

Kasikornbank Plc, Thailand’s second-biggest lender, is preparing to bid for Citigroup Inc’s retail assets in the country to expand its wealth management, consumer lending and credit card business.

11:37