Man arrested for rage murder of his father

Suthee Homhual (left) during the crime reenactment on Monday. He is charged with shooting and killing his 70-year-old father during an argument in Thung Song district of Nakhon Si Thammarat. (Photo: Nujaree Raekrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A man has been arrested and charged with shooting dead his elderly father during a quarrel at the family home in Thung Song district, police said on Monday.

Pol Col Nathawut Thongthip, the district police chief, said Suthee Homhual, 30, was arrested on Monday morning at his parent's home, house No 92/2 at Moo 4 village in tambon Na Luang Sen.



The suspect's mother, Mrs Phannee, 68, said that on Sunday afternoon her husband Tawatchai, 70, and their son Suthee had a heated argument. Mr Suthee became extremely angry. He ran to a hut behind the house and returned with a shotgun.



Mrs Phannee said she saw her husband flee towards an adjacent house. Mr Suthee ran after him and fired a shot, hitting his father in the thigh.

The wound bled copiously. Tawatchai was rushed to Thung Song Hospital, where he was pronounced dead from loss of blood.



After the shooting, Mr Suthee went back to the hut and stayed in there until police arrived and arrested him.



Mr Suthee allegedly confessed to killing his father in a fit of anger. He was charged with murder.

Police put Mr Suthee through a re-enactment of the crime after his arrest.